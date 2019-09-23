Kajol shares beautiful image with mother Tanuja

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a beautiful photograph of herself hugging her mother and veteran actress Tanuja.

On Daughter's Day on September 22, Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a photo-collage of herself along with Kajol.

"Positions reversed! Two daughters and two moms... #happydaughtersday," Kajol captioned the image.

Earlier in the day, Kajol had shared a picture with her daughter Nysa and captioned it: "You will always fit in my arms."

Tanuja has appeared in prominent films like "Jewel Thief", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Do Chor" among several others.

Kajol was last seen in "Helicopter Eela".

Source: IANS