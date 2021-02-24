Kajol shares a lovely post as today marks 22 years of her marriage

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood couple is Kajol and Ajay Devgn, no doubt over the time we have seen the couple growing stronger and stronger by every passing years, and whenever they are been spotted together we see them redefining love for each other, over the time we have seen both of them setting some major couple goals to follow by the fans, and surely there are couples who look upto this fabulous Jodi.

The couple are now married for 22 years and today they are celebrating their anniversary, on this very special occasion of life actress Kajol shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself and her husband on social media. In this picture they can be seen looking adorably at each other. Sharing this lovely picture, the actress captioned, "'And you sir, you're very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you! - Anonymous and Me. #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways."

This picture surely defines the love between both of them, and the fans are not getting tired showering their wishes and love to this beautiful Couple, well we wish the couple A Happy Anniversary, and we look forward to more such amazing posts coming from both of them in the future days.

Talking about their first meet, Kajol and Ajay Devgn first met on the sets of 1995 film Hulchul and after some time, started dating each other. On this day in 1999, Ajay Devgn married Kajol as per traditional Punjabi and Maharashtrian rituals.

