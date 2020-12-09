Kajol shares some "Covid humour"

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a bit of humour with fans on social media, and the joke is on Covid-19.

Kajol posted a picture of a Christmas tree on Instagram Stories. On the photo she wrote: "Covid humour -- I've put on so much weight in this year that even my phone doesn't recognise me!"

The actress, an avid user of social media, recently shared words of encouragement for women. She reiterated that women can do anything.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen on the big screen in this year's historical action blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

Her next film, "Tribhanga" is expected to release in January. The film is directed by actress Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.