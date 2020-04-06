News

Kajol's tips on how to spend time amid lockdown impresses Madhuri

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2020 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: April 6 (IANS) Actress Kajol has come up with an innovative way to tell her fans how to spend time at home during the coronavirus lockdown. She recently took to social media and shared a series of pictures of herself to give netizens meaningful advice in a humorous way.

Sharing a picture of herself and actress Madhuri Dixit Nene taking a selfie together, Kajol wrote: "Stay connected with your friends through video calls."

Responding to the tweet, Madhuri said: "Absolutely Kajol, staying in touch with your friends is so important to keep yourself sane during this time!"

She also posted a still of her from her movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" in which she's seen reading a book.

"Read... it increases knowledge," she captioned the image.

On the work front, Kajol recently wooed audience with her short film, "Devi". Now she will be seen in Netflix's film "Tribhanga".

SOURCE : IANS

Tags Madhuri Dixit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Kajol Netflix Tribhanga TellyChakkar

