Kal Ho Naa Ho turns 17: Preity calls film 'experience that went beyond words'

MUMBAI: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho released 17 years ago on this day and actress Preity Zinta, who had a pivotal role in the film, went down memory lane to recall her experience of shooting for the romantic drama, which she said went beyond words.

Preity posted a clip from the film on Instagram and shared that the Karan Johar production was probably one of the best-written films she has worked in.

"Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho today. A movie that made me laugh and cry in a heartbeat. An experience that went beyond words. This was probably one of my best written films. Thank you @karanjohar @nikkhiladvani @iamsrk, Saif, Jaya aunty and the entire cast n crew for making this film so memorable," Preity wrote alongside the image.

She added: "So folks the only gyaan I can give you all is - Aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho #17YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #KHNH#KalHoNaaHo #Love #Friendship#Memories #Ting."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film tells the tale of a girl named Naina, who begins to discover the meaning of life after she meets a man named Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). Even though she loves him, Aman claims to be a married man and convinces Rohit (Saif Ali Khan), her friend, to woo her.