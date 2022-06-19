'Kala Sha Kala' from 'Rashtra Kavach OM' is an electrifying party anthem

The makers of the upcoming action-drama film 'Rashtra Kavach OM' dropped the first song from the film on Thursday. Titled 'Kala Sha Kala', the song is touted to be a party anthem. The song has been crooned by Raahi and Dev Negi and has its lyrics penned by Kumaar.

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming action-drama film 'Rashtra Kavach OM' dropped the first song from the film on Thursday. Titled 'Kala Sha Kala', the song is touted to be a party anthem. The song has been crooned by Raahi and Dev Negi and has its lyrics penned by Kumaar.

It features 'Sacred Games' actress Elnaaz Norouzi grooving to the electrifying beats composed by Amjad Nadeem and Enbee. Elnaaz will be soon seen in the second season of the International Emmy winning Israeli series 'Tehraan'.

'Rashtra Kavach OM' stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi. Presented by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, a Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, the film has been directed by Kapil Verma.

The movie is set to bow in cinemas on July 1.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 15:15

