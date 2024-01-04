Kalash... Ek Vishwaas actor Amit Antil joins the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana - Exclusive!

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies among the audience and it is excepted to release in the year 2025. As per sources, Amit Antil has been roped in for the show.
Amit Antil

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan is one of the hottest topics of the entertainment industry where Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Ram whereas Sai Pallavi  will be essaying the role of Sita.

Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other than that, there are speculations that we will get to watch Amitabh Bachchan as King Dashrath, Vijay Sethupathy as Vibhishan, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpnaka.

The movie is produced by Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra.

The movie is set to start its shoot in March 2024 and will stretch it till May while Yash will join the shoot in June or July. Ramayana Part 1 will finish shooting by July.

As per sources, Kalash... Ek Vishwaas actor Amit Antil has been roped in for the show.

(ALSO READ : Ramayana Updates: Here's all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer)

He would be essaying the character of Akhada in the movie.

Amit is a well known actor in the entertainment industry and he is best known for his projects like India's Got Talent, Savdhaan India: India Fights Back, 'Kalash... Ek Vishwaas''Zufash' and 'Mujahid'.

Well, the movie is expected to release in the year 2025 and  there is a huge anticipation for the movie release.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

