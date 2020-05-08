Kalki Koechlin excited to connect with fans virtually

MUMBAI: Actress Kalki Koechlin feels everyone is navigating through formerly unseen situations and is excited to share a glimpse of her latest "spoken word piece" virtually.

"A lot has changed in recent times, and we are navigating through formerly unseen situations. I am excited to speak virtually about my art, theatre, and presenting to them a spoken word piece I have worked on," Kalki said.

Kalki will go live on Saturday on CRED, where she will be sharing spoken word poetry, and talking about her journey in the arts.

"It's a great platform for engagement, and I look forward to my session," she added.

CRED will also host a live session on May 8, which will feature a virtual play -- ‘Lockdown Love' created and presented by artist collective Kommune. The story has been adapted from Jonathan Rand's "Check Please". It is a modern-day take on arranged romance-in the time of a pandemic. It stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania, and Ashwin Mushran.