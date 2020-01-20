Kalki Koechlin opens up about her friendship with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap on 104.8 Ishq’s What Women Want 2 with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Unconventional, unique and multifaceted, one can give Kalki Koechlin many names and be assured that she will deliver a phenomenal performance with every role that she undertakes. As she takes on another life-changing role, this time on her family front; the actress who is currently expecting her first child reflects on her past. The soon-to-be-mother opens up to the queen of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan on 104.8 Ishq’s What Women Want 2.

From talking about her multi-cultural childhood to talking about having a child out of wedlock as well as disclosing her thoughts on her divorce with Anurag Kashyap, the latest webisode of What Women Want had it all. Speaking about her friendship with the critically acclaimed filmmaker and ex-husband, she said, “It took time. We did take a lot of time apart in the beginning. But at the end of the day, we do respect each other’s work. You can still love a person and not be able to live with them. We were both able to recognize that.”

Adding further to it, she continued, “Also, it’s so much about timing, right? I feel sometimes, you are both just on very different time zones. Like, maybe I was very young and he was much older, and the timing just wasn’t correct. We wanted different things at that point. I think that makes a big difference.”

Pouring her heart out to Bebo and leaving her amazed; Kalki surely stunned Kareena with the inspiring bond and the emotional maturity shown. The viewers have definitely gotten an insight into the duo’s life since their split

