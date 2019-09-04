News

Kalki Koechlin posts pic with new boyfriend

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 03:57 PM

Actress Kalki Koechlin has acknowleged her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on social media.

Kalki took to Instagram to share shared a loved-up photograph with her beau.

"It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman," she captioned the image, which she posted on Sunday.

In the image, Hershberg is seen kissing Kalki on her cheek.

Reacting to the "Dev.D" actress' post, Hershberg commented: "Kalki, you just put such a big silly smile on my face my cutie."

Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years.

Tags > Kalki Koechlin, posts pic, new boyfriend, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Tara che bappa at Borivalli cha Raja

Tara from Satara Ganpati Stapna at Borivalicha Raja
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma on the sets of Dance...

Judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosc Martis, Raftaar along with Geeta Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and host Karan Wahi on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

past seven days