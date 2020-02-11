Kalki Koechlin shares first glimpse of her newborn baby girl Sappho

MUMBAI: Recently, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg were blessed with a sweet little baby girl.

After she became a mother, Kalki took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post with her fans where she not only revealed the name of her little angel but also hailed women who endure the pain of childbirth in her post.

Now, the star shared the first glimpse of her daughter on social media, and we are all heart.

In this photo, we can see the actress and her boyfriend Guy all smiles.

This is the first time when Kalki shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby girl. The actress was very active on social media through her pregnancy.

She would proudly flaunt her baby bump and would pen heartfelt notes.

The actress was previously married to director Anurag Kashyap. Post her separation from the filmmaker, she started dating Guy. A few months ago, she took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy.

Kalki was last seen in a web series and also recently made her Tamil debut with the film 'Nerkonda Paarvai'. As per reports, the actress will appear in another web series next. She also featured in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vijay Varma.

