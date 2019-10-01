News

Kalki Koechlin shares her first pregnancy picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 04:41 PM

Actress Kalki Koechlin has shared her first pregnancy photograph flaunting her blossoming baby bump on social media.

Kalki on Monday took to Instagram to share the image. In the photograph, the "Dev. D" actress is seen sitting on a couch in a beautiful white cotton dress.

She captioned it: "Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!"

The 35-year-old in September opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, on social media. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years.

Later in September, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child and is date in December. She is planning to deliver her baby through water birthing in Goa.

On the work front, Kalki's latest is the ZEE5 original web series "Bhram". The actress, who recently made her Tamil film debut with "Nerkonda Paarvai", is currently prepping for another web series.

Tags > Kalki Koechlin shares, first pregnancy picture, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Taapsee Pannu: Falguni...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Milind Soman, Dipika...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman drops '...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Aishwarya's Paris...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rahman to perform live at...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Vidyut Jammwal's...

Recent Video
01 Oct 2019 04:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Grand sets of Star Bharat's Mata Vaishno Devi REVEALED
Grand sets of Star Bharat's Mata Vaishno... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil...

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

past seven days