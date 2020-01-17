Kalki Koechlin talks about the reason for her divorce

MUMBAI: Kalki Koechlin took the Internet by storm when she announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. However, she also faced a lot of negativity for getting pregnant without marriage.

Before dating Guy, Kalki was married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. However, their married life did not last long and they got officially divorced in 2015.

Kalki recently made an appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, where she revealed that she shares a friendly equation with her ex-husband Anurag. Talking about their rapport, she stated that the timing was not correct between them as Kalki was just 25 when she got married to Anurag, who is much older than the actress. 'Also, it’s so much about timing, right? I feel sometimes, you are both just on very different time zones. Like, maybe I was very young and he was much older, and the timing just wasn’t correct. We wanted different things at that point. I think that makes a big difference,' the actress said.

Earlier, she had also shared how Anurag had reacted to her pregnancy news: 'He’s just welcomed me to the parents’ club and told me to call if I needed anything.'

