From Kalyug to Lootcase, Kunal Khemu is an actor who deserves more

MUMBAI: Kunal Khemu's tryst with Bollywood began as a child artist with Mahesh Bhatt's Sir. He went on to feature in movies such as Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, Zakhm and Dushman. His first lead role was in Kalyug. He was then seen in Traffic Signal and Superstar before venturing into comedies like Dhol, Golmaal 3, and Go Goa Gone.

The actor had delivered some solid performances in his career. Regardless of the genre, he has nailed every character he has played. With OTT being the rage now, Kunal also walked down the path of web series. He has been seen in Abhay 1 and 2 in the role of a serious cop. It is a treat to watch him on screen, and he has a great fan following.



ALSO READ – (They fight for you, then they fight with each other: Kriti Sanon)



However, despite his contribution to the industry, we think the actor is not getting what he deserves. Fans state that it is time to acknowledge the real gems of Bollywood, including Kunal Khemu.



What are your thoughts on this?



For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ – (Here’s how netizens reacted when PM Narendra Modi thanked Karan Johar for birthday wishes)