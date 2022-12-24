“Kam Nahin mil raha hai kya” medicine Neha Sharma gets trolls on her latest video

Neha Sharma is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest video, check out the comments below
“Kam Nahin mil raha hai kya” medicine Neha Sharma gets trolls on her latest video

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Sharma has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution, she has been winning the hearts of the fans not only with acting but also with her looks . She is no doubt one of the major head Turners coming from the acting industry when it comes to defining hot looks.

This latest video of the actress Neha Sharma is grabbing the attention of the fans and are getting some amazing response on the fans, no doubt the actress is looking supremely hot and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress and are showering all the love towards her, but having said that there are few set of people who are not at all happy with this video of the actress and trolling the actress for different reasons, here are the comments.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that what is the purpose of this video, why actress Neha Sharma has to post all such videos, is she looking for some work, “isko kaam nahi mil raha hai kya” whereas many people are saying that we do not want another Uorfi Javed in the industry.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Neha Sharma and this latest video of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

