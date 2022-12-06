Kangana on 'Dhaakad' failure: See lots of curated negativity

Actress Kangana Ranaut has come out to defend her film 'Dhaakad' after it tanked at the box office.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Kangana on 'Dhaakad' failure: See lots of curated negativity

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has come out to defend her film 'Dhaakad' after it tanked at the box office.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a post which called her the 'box office queen of India'.

Alongside the post, she commented: "2019 I gave 'Manikarnika' 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career 'Thalaivii' which came on OTT and was a huge success.

"I see a lot of negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster - lock up hosting. And it's not over yet I have great hopes with it."

On the work front, Kangana has started working on her next 'Emergency'.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' portraying the role of an Air Force pilot. She also has 'Sita: The Incarnation' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda'. 

SOURCE: IANS

Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad Tejas emergency Manikarnika returns The legend of Didda Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 08:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat agrees for surrogacy, Pakhi to have Virat’s child
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Major drama! Malishka throws tantrums over the pooja, Rishi and Lakshmi get blessings from Panditji
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Ram and Priya to have a major confrontation
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Also read - ...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Major twist, Sunaina envious of Meet, asks to adopt Meet Hooda’s baby
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Aamir Khan: Very curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha',...
Recent Stories
amir
Aamir Khan: Very curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Latest Video