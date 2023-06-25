Kangana: 'Emergency is one of darkest chapters of India; youth must know'

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will be releasing in theatres on November 24, this year. The announcement video also marks 48 years since Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in India.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Kangana: 'Emergency is one of darkest chapters of India; youth must know'

MUMBAI:Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will be releasing in theatres on November 24, this year. The announcement video also marks 48 years since Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in India.

Talking about the film, Kangana said: "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together."

"I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

Manikarnika Films presents Emergency Directed and Produced by Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and story by Kangana.

It stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film also features late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Emergency is scheduled to release on November 24.

SOURCE-IANS

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will be releasing in theatres on November 24 this year.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
Ileana on pregnancy weight: 'Love how my body changed these past few months'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, spoke about her weight gain...
Ileana on pregnancy weight: 'Love how my body changed these past few months'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, spoke about her weight gain...
Ileana on pregnancy weight: 'Love how my body changed these past few months'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, spoke about her weight gain...
Exclusive! Seerat Kapoor opens up about how she bagged the role of “Chini” and whether she was apprehensive to play a negative role in her debut show
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Kangana: 'Emergency is one of darkest chapters of India; youth must know'
MUMBAI:Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will be releasing in theatres on November 24, this year. The...
Recent Stories
Ileana on pregnancy weight: 'Love how my body changed these past few months'
Ileana on pregnancy weight: 'Love how my body changed these past few months'
Latest Video