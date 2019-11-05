Kangana hones dance skills for Jayalalithaa pic at Manali residence

Actress Kangana Ranaut has literally turned her house in Manali into a dance studio! She is diligently preparing for her role of late late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film "Thalaivi", and dance is a significant aspect of the character.

In a video posted by her team on Instagram, Kangana is seen rehearsing with a choreographer.

"The queen never rests. Rehearsals are in full swing for #thalaivi in Manali. Cannot wait for this epic saga," read the video's caption.

The film is titled "Thalaivi" in Tamil and "Jaya" in Hindi, and will be directed by AL Vijay.

This year, Kangana has been seen on the big screen in "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" and "Judgementall Hai Kya" this year.

In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's kabaddi film, "Panga"

IANS