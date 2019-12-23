News

Kangana likes to take panga with Bollywood celebrities

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
23 Dec 2019 09:09 PM

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is clearly one of the most talked-about actresses in the industry these days. Be it her bold statements, her choice of movies, her onscreen performance or her fashion statements, Kangana clearly aces the art of grabbing the headlines. The actress is on as the Queen of Bollywood.Today Kangana’s upcoming movie Panga trailer launch happened in Mumbai where the actress once again gave a lot of bold and breaking statements for what she is known for and she is often seen taking a sly jibe at the celebrities.Now during the launch media asked her with whom she likes to take Panga with to which the actress said that she has taken a lot of Panga’s in her real life, but she loves to take one with Bollywood celebrities as they are two-faced.She further said that celebs at face are very nice and they come to hug, kiss, and greet everyone, and then they are the ones who back stab you also, and no one can be trusted in the industry. As we all know Kangana had grabbed the headlines when she had taken Panga with Bollywood super star Hrithik Roshan and had bluntly spoken about her relationship with the actor, though HR had denied knowing or dating her.This year has been a pretty good year for Kangana as she had two movies which fared well at the box office, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was a smash hit at the Box office and Judgemental Hai kya which did a decent business at the Box office and let’s see if Panga would do the same business. 

Kangana Ranaut, Panga, Hrithik Roshan, Manikarnika: The Queen

