Kangana to play a pilot in Ronnie Screwwalla’s next

MUMBAI: Kangana's latest film, Panga, hit the screens today. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, the drama is about a retired kabbadi player, essayed by Kangana, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. The film also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

The actress was recently in the news for her comments on lawyer Indira Jaising and Deepika Padukone. While attending a promotional event for Panga, Kangana criticised Jaising for suggesting that Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, should forgive her daughter’s rapists.

She also called out Deepika Padukone, when the Chappaak actress had asked a TikTok influencer to create her acid attack survivor look from the film. She said she wants Deepika to apologise for being insensitive. She said her sister Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, was hurt by the video.

As per sources, the news is confirmed by Kangana herself that she will be playing the role of a pilot in her next movie by Ronnie Screwwalla. The Queen actress says that she always wanted to play a soldier and has been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood.

She has never held back her emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly she feels about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. She is very happy to be doing this film.