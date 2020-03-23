Kangana Ranaut birthday: Fan wishes pour in on social media

MUMBAI: Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut turned a year older on Monday, and her fans took to social media to send good wishes to the actress.
One user wrote: "Many many happy returns of the day #KanganaRanaut ma'am. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut."
"Happy birthday to the most talented and versatile Queen of Bollywood #KanganaRanaut. We wish her all the love and happiness," wrote another.
One used said: "Happy Birthday to 2 of the most honest and impactful ladies of India - @smritiirani & the #KanganaRanaut."
As she turned 33, the actress conveyed her gratitude to her well-wishers in a video message. She also remembered Bhagat Singh on his death anniversary by reciting a few lines from Kaifi Azmi's poem. She also renders Mohammad Rafi's 1964 track "Kar chale hum fida jaan-O-tan saathiyon" song from the movie "Haqeeqat".
One user said: "It feels good when you know two of d most strong women sharing the same day of bdae who're rulling in their field The one is bae #KanganaRanaut whose the queen of Bollywood & d second one is @smritiirani who's the queen of Amethi."
"One and only actress who is perfect as a human being and as an artist too. A superstar but yet a devotee and ground rooted. A pure nationalist and proud of Himachal. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut," said another.
One shared: "Kangana Ranaut is truly an example of hardwork pays off! An epitome of beauty, courage, success and feminism. Happy birthday #KanganaRanaut you truly are the queen of Bollywood."
On the work front, Kangana will be seen in action film "Dhaakad" and "Thalaivi", a biopic of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. She also has "Tejas" coming up, where she plays an Air Force pilot.
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment