News

Kangana Ranaut feels DIVINE visiting Somnath temple before shooting her film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 06:12 PM

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranuat has been a subject to various controversies in the recent past but one cannot deny that she is the reigning queen of B-Town.

According to a report in SpotBoyE, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, based on Indian politician Jayalalithaa, made it to the headlines. The reports first stated that the makers have decided to put the film on hold for some time but producer called the news baseless.

However before she starts the shoot of her film, the actress has been visiting temples to seek the blessings of almighty.

In a tweet by her sister Rangoli, she mentioned: “Kangana did Somnath Darshan today, she told me unbelievable things, does anyone know the connection between angel Gabriel and Somnath, I won’t tweet she asked me not to he he he....(contd)”

Tags > Kangana Ranuat, various controversies, Thalaivi, Somnath Darshan, Gabriel and Somnath,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
14 Sep 2019 06:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abir to choose Mishti over Kunal in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke
Abir to choose Mishti over Kunal in Yeh Rishtey... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Sep 2019 06:49 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Noor to finally get EXPOSED in Bahu Begum
Noor to finally get EXPOSED in Bahu Begum | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days