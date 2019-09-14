Kangana Ranaut feels DIVINE visiting Somnath temple before shooting her film

MUMBAI: Kangana
According to a report in SpotBoyE, Kangana Ranaut
However before she starts the shoot of her film, the actress has been visiting temples to seek the blessings of almighty.
In a tweet by her sister Rangoli, she mentioned: “Kangana did Somnath Darshan today, she told me unbelievable things, does anyone know the connection between angel Gabriel and Somnath, I won’t tweet she asked me not to he he he....(contd)”
Aahhh!!! Aarti batis glow fluttering on her face looks divine ....— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 14, 2019
P.S no phones were taken inside the pictures are courtesy: Somnath Mandir trustpic.twitter.com/DafGJLqwTd
Add new comment