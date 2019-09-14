Kangana Ranaut feels DIVINE visiting Somnath temple before shooting her film

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranuat has been a subject to various controversies in the recent past but one cannot deny that she is the reigning queen of B-Town.



According to a report in SpotBoyE, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, based on Indian politician Jayalalithaa, made it to the headlines. The reports first stated that the makers have decided to put the film on hold for some time but producer called the news baseless.



However before she starts the shoot of her film, the actress has been visiting temples to seek the blessings of almighty.



In a tweet by her sister Rangoli, she mentioned: “Kangana did Somnath Darshan today, she told me unbelievable things, does anyone know the connection between angel Gabriel and Somnath, I won’t tweet she asked me not to he he he....(contd)”

Aahhh!!! Aarti batis glow fluttering on her face looks divine ....

P.S no phones were taken inside the pictures are courtesy: Somnath Mandir trustpic.twitter.com/DafGJLqwTd — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 14, 2019