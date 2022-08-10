Kangana Ranaut feels nepo mafia is snatching all the awards from deserving talent

Recently, an award function took place and Kangana Ranaut feels that nepo mafia is snatching all the awards from deserving talent. The actress has shared her list of actors and filmmakers who should win the awards.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 13:05
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Recently, an award function took place where Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others won awards. Even South actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Rishab Shetty won big at the award function. While fans of all the actors are happy that their favourite stars have won awards, Kangana Ranaut feels that nepo mafia is snatching all the awards from deserving talent.


The actress tweeted, “Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here’s a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022. Best Actor -Rishab Shetty ( Kantara) Best Actress-Mrunal Thakur ( Sita Ramam) (Cont).”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Best director- SS Rajamouli ( RRR) Best supporting actor- Anupam Kher ( Kashmir Files) Best supporting actress- Tabu ( Drishyaman/Bhool Bhulaiya) Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving … thanks.”

Do you agree with the list that Kangana Ranaut has shared? Let us know in the comments below...

Kangana was last seen in the movie Dhaakad which had become a disaster at the box office. The actress now has many interesting films lined up like Tejas, Emergency, Chandramukhi 2, Sita: The incarnation, and Noti Binodini biopic. Emergency is also produced and directed by Kangana, and in the movie she will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

