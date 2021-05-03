Kangana Ranaut on her father’s birthday says that she has got his blood and fire and wished that he wouldn’t have been such a strict parent as she was growing up

MUMBAI: Versatile actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her amazing acting skills grabbed the headlines with her Bollywood-related and political tweets in the past few months.

The diva never fails to impress her fans with her work on the big screen. She keeps them updated about her upcoming projects and shares glimpses from her shoot.

In the past in many interviews, Kangana has been frank about her parents and how she was brought up. She has said that in her growing up days her parents were really strict and didn’t allow her to do what she wanted to do.

But the actress rebled against her parents wish and perused her dreams of becoming an actress and today she is the reigning queen of Bollywood.

Today marks the birthday of Kangana’s father and the actress shared a lovely post and message for her dad.

She shared a black-and-white picture of her father, Kangana wished he was less strict with her. “Dear Papa, I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair, and of course brave hot blood, quick temper, and volcanic anger. I haven’t just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday, Papa. Your’s, Babbar Sherni Chotu,” she wrote.

Kangana is known for her bold nature and she has grabbed the eyeballs for talking upfront about the dark secrets of Bollywood.

Kangana will be seen in never seen before avatar in Dhaakad and Thalaivi, and fans all over are eagerly waiting for these two movies.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

