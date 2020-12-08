Kangana Ranaut: I'm born old

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims as a child she does not remember playing with children. Rather, she says she would contemplate for hours.

"As a child I don't remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end, hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those," Kangana tweeted along with an image of herself as a child.

Earlier on On Saturday, Kangana had given a sneak peek of her upcoming film "Thalaivi", with new stills. She stars as late J. Jayalalithaa, and the film is inspired by the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Sharing the photos on her verified Twitter account, Kangana has written: "On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go."

"Thalaivi" is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa in Hindi and Tamil. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

Source: IANS

(Also Read: Singer Tusli Kuma,r happy with feedback her new track 'Tanhaai' received