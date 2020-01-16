News

Kangana Ranaut inaugurates her production house

16 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Bollywood's "Queen" star Kangana Ranaut has inaugurated her production house Manikarnika Films.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on Wednesday, where she shared two photographs from the puja ceremony.

"Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika films... Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy," Rangoli captioned the image.

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen in "Panga".

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha.

