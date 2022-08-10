Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane as she shared a couple of throwback pictures from her college days and even shared an anecdote about her designing an outfit.
movie_image: 
Kangana took to her Instagram and shared throwback pictures from her college days.

She wrote: "This was my first day in the Chandigarh DAV hostel and my principal, Ms Sachdeva ma'am noticed me because of my dress, she called me and asked where are you from? I shyly said Himachal se, she asked 'yeh dress kahan se li?' I said 'maine design ki and village tailor ne banayi' she smiled and hugged me tight and said 'you will become a movie star one day'."

Kangana added: "After I got into films ma'am honoured me with the pride of DAV.. I know many people who are happy for me but my principal ma'am is most proud of me ...Principal ma'am has visited me in Mumbai many times and always kissed my forehead and told me about the blue dress story with love and glitter in her eyes, some teachers are so good ... she is such a blessing."

She concluded: "I love her..Dr Sachdeva was also awarded as the best principal from the President of India ... she has got many awards and honours, ma'am has retired now. We were so fortunate to have her ...Someday I want to teach acting and filmmaking and be like ma'am."

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2'. She also has 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita' lined up.

SOURCEE-IANS

Kangana Ranaut Bollywood Chandramukhi 2 emergency Tejas TellyChakkar
