Kangana Ranaut Praises Kartik Aaryan, Calls Him a Genuine Talent!

MUMBAI: It’s a known fact that as long as you’re unique and you’ve supreme talent, you can sustain in the movie industry and be accepted with open-arms by everyone. Well, that’s the reason Kartik Aaryan has reached the pedestal in the showbiz so soon. The actor has his own style, his own method to charm the audience and immense talent to keep his fans entertained. No wonder everyone is all praise for the heartthrob and the latest to join the never-ending list is multiple time National award winning and self-made actor Kangana Ranaut.

Recently Kangana Ranaut was on a live chat with an online portal. While speaking about genuine talent in our industry, she was quick to mention Kartik Aaryan’s name. The Panga actress was heard praising him and his individuality at the movies in her live chat. Speaking about the hunk, she said, “There are talented people like that Punchnama actor, Kartik Aaryan. I have not seen his movies, but as long as you are original in his space, we need you. Like Akshay Kumar was khiladi, he had his charm, he need not be Aamir Khan but he was Akshay Kumar & now that legacy. People should Stick to their individuality. As if someone has to mimic Kartik Aaryan they can’t do it right? Or Govinda because they are really Original and I like original talents!” Now that coming the Queen herself is surely a compliment for the rising superstar of B-town. Just like Kangana, Kartik too is an outsider in the industry with no godfather holding his hand. Aaryan is one of those few actors who has made it big with his sheer hardwork and great acting chops, that’s the reason everyone in the industry is quite proud of his achievements and reaching the top by himself.

Few months back it was Deepika Padukone who was singing praises for the actor and now its Kangana Ranaut. The actor is surely impressing everyone with his talent and effortless charm. Currently, the actor has proved to be a hero in real life, after he donated Rs 1 Crores to the PM-Cares Relief Funds. His contribution was acknowledged by the PM and also applauded by everyone for his noble gesture. Well done rising star!