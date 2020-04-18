Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rangoli Chandel's Twitter suspension

MUMBAI: Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after Sussanne Khan’s sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali called her out for spreading religious hatred via her tweets and reported her account to Twitter. The micro-blogging site suspended Rangoli’s account after other celebs like Kubbra Sait, Reema Kagti and more also reported similar tweets. Now, Kangana has finally come out in support of Rangoli and has slammed all allegations put on her by Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti of ‘muslim genocide.’

Kangana took to her Instagram team account and shared a video of herself talking about Rangoli’s Twitter suspension controversy. She is seen calling Reema and Farah Khan Ali’s claims false and says that if there is any tweet that is there about Muslim genocide, she and her sister will come and apologize. Kangana went on to explain that Rangoli tweeted about the people who attacked doctors and police who went to treat them for COVID 19. She further clarified that they don’t believe that every Muslim is a terrorist or are attacking police and doctors.

Kangana further appealed to the Central government that platforms like Twitter should be demolished from the country and that the country should come up with their own platforms.

Kangana’s video was captioned, “#KanganaRanaut address the controversy around #RangoliChandel's tweet, and why freedom of speech is important in a democracy.” The Thalaivi star also defended Babita Phogat who was trolled on Twitter after she made controversial remarks on Islamic sect in her video.

Check out Kangana’s video on Rangoli’s Twitter account suspension:

