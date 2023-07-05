Kangana Ranaut reveals the most challenging thing about directing a film

Sharing the challenges of directing a film, Bollywood actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut says a director is faced with a "minimum of 400-500 questions" every day.
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI :Sharing the challenges of directing a film, Bollywood actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut says a director is faced with a "minimum of 400-500 questions" every day.

Kangana took to Instagram story, where she shared an interview of American film director Martin Scorsese who is talking about framing and blocking a scene.

The actress, who ventured into directing films in 2019 with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' wrote alongside the post: "Most challenging things about direction is....A director is faced with minimum of 400-500 questions every day from all departments, camera, art, actors, make up, production and of course the direction department..."

She added: "Trust me what you want to do as a director is easier to do than to explain ... limiting your vision to words is rather agonising that's why best teams are those who read emotions and energy and doesn't get entangled in words ... and best directors are those who let those emotions lead them not ambition."

Her next directorial is 'Emergency', where she will be seen playing the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana also has Sarwesh Mewar's 'Tejas', in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. Her film 'The Incarnation: Sita' is in pipeline.

SOURCE : IANS

