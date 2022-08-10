Kangana Ranaut’s interesting answers during #askkangana, Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Vayu and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

From Kangana Ranaut’s answer during #askkangana grabbing everyone’s attention to Sonam Kapoor sharing a glimpse of her son Vayu, here is all the trending entertainment news of the day...
MUMBAI:It’s the first day of the week, Monday, and you might be super busy with work. So, if you missed some interesting updates from the world of entertainment, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round-up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today...

Below is the trending entertainment news of the day...

Kangana Ranaut’s #askkangana grabs everyone’s attention

Kangana Ranaut recently decided to interact with her fans on Twitter and did a #askkangana session. The actress was asked various questions and she has given some interesting answers about Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, and others.

Also Read: From Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas to Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut answers questions about these stars during #askkangana

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor was blessed with a baby boy a few months ago, and today, as her son Vayu turned six months old, the actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the little-munchkin. She captioned the post as, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.”

 

 

Nazar Lag Jayegi from Bholaa released

After two interesting teasers, the makers of Bholaa today released a romantic track titled Nazar Lag Jayegi. The song features Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul, and it has impressed one and all. The movie will mark Amala’s Bollywood debut.

Also Read: Netizens feel Bholaa actress Amala Paul looks like Deepika Padukone; here’s all you need to know about the South star who is all set for her Bollywood debut

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan’s video from a wedding goes viral

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan recently attended a wedding, and the videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media. Both the actors are seen dancing in the videos.

 

 

Ranbir Kapoor’s fan goes on stage and hugs him

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Today, a video went viral on social media in which a fan goes on stage and hugs the actor. Well, Ranbir handles the situation quite well.

 


 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 
 

