Kangana Ranaut’s interesting answers during #askkangana, Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Vayu and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

Kangana Ranaut’s #askkangana grabs everyone’s attention

Kangana Ranaut recently decided to interact with her fans on Twitter and did a #askkangana session. The actress was asked various questions and she has given some interesting answers about Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, and others.

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor was blessed with a baby boy a few months ago, and today, as her son Vayu turned six months old, the actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the little-munchkin. She captioned the post as, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.”

Nazar Lag Jayegi from Bholaa released

After two interesting teasers, the makers of Bholaa today released a romantic track titled Nazar Lag Jayegi. The song features Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul, and it has impressed one and all. The movie will mark Amala’s Bollywood debut.

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan’s video from a wedding goes viral

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan recently attended a wedding, and the videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media. Both the actors are seen dancing in the videos.

Ranbir Kapoor’s fan goes on stage and hugs him

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Today, a video went viral on social media in which a fan goes on stage and hugs the actor. Well, Ranbir handles the situation quite well.





