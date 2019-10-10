Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel slams Deepika Padukone for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, who will be next seen in Chhapaak and 83, was at the receiving end of Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel.

It all started when, during a recent interview, Deepika was asked about the controversy over Kangana’s film Judgementall Hai Kya. Deepika had said that, “When we have films like Mental Hai Kya, and we have posters in a particular manner, we have to be more sensitive. Because we are working towards de-stigmatizing mental illness, and on the other hand, they are stereotyping it.” And after her comment, Deepika was at the receiving end of Kangana’s sister, Rangoli, who was quick to start the war of words and slammed Deepika for her comments on mental health vis-a-via Kangana’s film, Judgementall Hai Kya.

During the interview, Deepika, who had previously admitted to having suffered from depression, explained that mental illness wasn't made to be understood for so many years and that it shouldn't be stereotyped. “We're not going to progress that way. I think that where we need to be a little sensitive,” said Deepika. Now, Rangoli took to Twitter and wrote, “Kangana still feels we must normalise word Mental.” Adding, Rangoli wrote, “Kangana makes highly acclaimed film on Mental illness magar usse bhi problem hai... wah!! Achcha hai tum logon jaise classy nahin hai, Kangana still feels we must normalise word Mental...”

Not just this, Rangoli went on to slam Deepika for her comment as she said that Kangana, unlike Deepika, didn’t put up a “depression ka natak” but hailed her for playing a patient with mental illness in a film that spoke of the prejudices around the illness. “Sorry Kangana ko depression ka natak nahin aaya, heroes ke kachche media ke samne nahin sukhaye, instead she played a mental illness patient to perfection made a film on illness and prejudice around it...” Rangoli tweeted, adding, “Kitni naadaan hai, image nahin bana payi public aur media ko ungaliyon pe nahin ghuma payi, bas honestly apne kaam mein lagi hai, us se jayada stupid koi hai? Khelne wale toh khel rahe hain.” Prior to the film’s release, Rangoli had targeted Deepika when the actress’ foundation expressed the need to change the film’s title and Rangoli had then stated that after watching ‘Mental Hai Kya’, Deepika’s foundation would remove Deepika Padukone and get Kangana on board as the brand ambassador.”

