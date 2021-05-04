Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account gets suspended

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about her views, and overtime we have seen the actress getting into some serious arguments due to her point of view. Directly or indirectly addressed to a person, from raising her voice since the SSR case to the Farmer issues, the actress is been grabbing the headlines all over.

The actress had joined Twitter just two years ago and since then she is gabbing the eyeballs for her tweets and her views. At times she is applauded and sometimes she is badly trolled.

Once again Kangana raised her opinion on Bengal’s election and that led Twitter to suspend her account permanently as it cited violence.



The account repeatedly violated Twitter policy on hateful conduct and abusive behavior, the social media site said today.

The tweet read the actor seems to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal.

ALSO READ – (When actress Kriti Kharbanda gave us major fitness goals )

This tweet called in for violence and thus the social media site took the decision of blocking her account.



In the past also Kangana as tweeted a lot of tweets which as sparked a lot of controversies but Twitter did give her many warnings as social media can be influential.

Though the warning was giving Kangana didn’t take it seriously and tweeted about violence merged with politics which very dangerous thing for people and social media is definitely not the place to speak about all this.

Kangana hasn’t yet reacted to this suspension, Twitter seems to be clear of not activating her account anytime soon.

Thalaivi and Dhaakad is the upcoming project of the actress.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (5 reasons why SRK starrer PATHAN is one of the most anticipated movies )