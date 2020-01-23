Kangana Ranaut on Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India before British’ comment

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her forthcoming movie Panga directed by Ashwiny Iyer. The actress is all set to rule the big screens with her performance in this sports drama.

She has now weighed in on the controversy surrounding actor Saif Ali Khan’s recent comments about India’s history and identity. Kangana said people are following ‘smaller narratives’ that they have created to suit themselves.

In a recent interview, Saif had talked about the current social climate in the country and the polarising politics of his latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. 'I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one,' the actor said.

On this, the actress said that the existence of Mahabharata proves that a united India existed before the British took over the country. 'If there was no Bharat, then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them,' she said.

'Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that’s why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war. So it’s natural,' she added.

On the work front, Kangana’s movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 24th, clashing with Indian dance film Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’sSouza.