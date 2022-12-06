Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of new Manali home made of river stone

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her second new home made of river stone in Manali. She tagged it as "authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood."

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 16:30
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her second new home made of river stone in Manali. She tagged it as "authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood."

Kangana shared a motley of pictures of her home on Instagram. She also shared a photograph of herself from her balcony.

She captioned: "Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love the decor and are curious about mountain architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional."

"I built a new home it's an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stones, local slates, and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries, and wooden karigiri. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1."

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in a political drama 'Emergency'.

She also has 'Tejas' where she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. She had also announced 'Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda' and 'Sita: The Incarnation' as her upcoming projects.

SOURCE :IANS

