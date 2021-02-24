Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi finally gets a release date! 

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited movie, Thalaivi is finally slated for its release, the movie was the talk of the town ever since it was announced, the fans loved the actress’s look from the very first glimpse of the movie when the teaser was out, the movie now finally going to release on 23rd April 2021.

Tweeting the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh captioned, “KANGANA: #THALAIVI RELEASE DATE... On #Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Team #Thalaivi announces the release date: 23 April 2021.Stars #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalitha and #ArvindSwami as #MGR... Directed by AL Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh.”

Thalaivi is a trilingual film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles. The film will showcase the life of the late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician.

Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for defining her versatility in different movies and the fans look forward to yet another amazing project coming from the actress.

