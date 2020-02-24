Kangana Ranaut visits Rameshwaram

MUMBAI: Panga actress Kangana Ranaut is known for taking pangas with people.

Her acting skills and her performance in every movie are loved and appreciated by the critics and the audience.

Not only this, with every movie, she comes up with something challenging and unique that make her stand apart from the other celebs.

The whole of India celebrated Mahashivratri on Friday, February 21 ,and social media was flooded with posts of celebrities wishing their friends, family, and fans on the auspicious day.

Some also made big announcements on the big day with the blessings of Lord Shiva, and among them was actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel.

The 34-year-old announced that she and her husband had decided to adopt a baby girl and that the paperwork was already under process. Similarly, her sister Kangana is known to be a spiritual and religious person who is often seen paying visits to holy places. The talented actress is currently visiting Rameshwaram Jyotirling.

The actress’spokesperson posted pictures of her on their social media handle, praying at the holy place where Lord Rama is believed to have established the Shivlingam to absolve himself of the sin of having killed Ravana, a devotee of Shiva.

The series of pictures was accompanied by the caption, 'Kangana in Rameshwaram this morning! After getting Sita back from Lanka, Rama established this Shivlingam to absolve him of the sin committed as he killed Ravana a great Shiva devotee. This is also one of the four Dhams.'