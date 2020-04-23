News

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad likely to be deferred

23 Apr 2020 12:49 PM

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic and the present lockdown have had a direct impact on the industry, with many films being delayed. Right from Sooryavanshi to '83, films have been postponed indefinitely, and well, it is only a matter of time until more films have to defer from their original release date.

And now, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad will also witness a delay and miss out on its original release date. Producer Sohail Makhlai, while talking to a leading portal revealed that the movie was supposed to have its first schedule in April, and while it did not happen due to the virus, her shoot for the Jayalalithaa biopic, which was due in July, has also been postponed. However, with the ongoing scenario, a shoot in July looks rather grim.

He then spoke about the movie due for a release in Diwali, however, the COVID 19 virus has hit the entertainment industry, and therefore, there is no map for what is in store. And while Dhaakad will not be releasing on its schedule date anymore, it leaves Akshay Kumar's film, Prithviraj getting a solo release that day if things work out and the shoot is done on time. If not, the movie will be among the so many others to witness a delay.

