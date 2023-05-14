Kangana on 'Rascals', 'Double Dhamaal': Never made any wrong decisions ever

Kangana Ranaut has shared a throwback video, in which she is seen talking about her films 'Rascal' and 'Double Dhamaal'. The actress said that she has never made any wrong decisions ever.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 18:15
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has shared a throwback video, in which she is seen talking about her films 'Rascal' and 'Double Dhamaal'. The actress said that she has never made any wrong decisions ever.

Kangana took to Instagram stories, where she shared an old video from her fan page talking about working in 'Rascals' and 'Double Dhamaal' in which she played a supporting role.

She is heard saying: "Life mein kabhi na kabhi har koi ek wrong decision leta hai, I did too. Kuch log kehte hai ki woh wrong decisions hai par mein nahi maanti. Log kehte hai ki tumhe Rascals jaisi film, Double Dhamaal jaisi film nahi karni chahiye thi... you deserve better (In life, everyone makes some wrong decisions. I did too. Many said they were wrong decisions but I do not think so. Many said that I should not have acted in films like 'Rascals' and 'Double Dhamaal' and I deserved better)."

"Ha, lekin jab mere option koi kaam nahi bachi thi toh maine kisi kaam ko chota nahi samjha.(Yes, but, I had no options then so I did not consider any work small)."

"Aur uske liye jitne bhi payments mile usko lekar main short films direct ki California main...aur mere jo chote mote dreams the jaisi ki course karna New York Film Academy jaana... To main unko main poora kar paayi. (With the payments I got from those films, I directed short films in California and fulfilled my small dreams like going to New York Film Academy)."

She shared that this cannot be called a "wrong decision" and was all a "part of the plan".

Kangana captioned it: "Even when I knew I deserved better I never grew frustrated or cynical... above all I never made any wrong decisions ever. Thanks to my fans for these lovely old reminder clips."

On the work front, she will be seen 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' 'Chandramukhi 2' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

SOURCE : IANS


 

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 18:15

