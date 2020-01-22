Kangana reacts on Deepika’s TikTok video on acid attack makeup

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone's latest video on TikTok with her makeup artist on recreating three looks of hers has gone viral and disturbed many people, who are calling her out for being so insensitive.

Kangana Ranaut slammed Deepika for asking an influencer to recreate her Chhapaak 'look' on TikTok. As per reports, the Panga actress said that her sister Rangoli Chandel is also an acid attack survivor and that she is offended by Deepika's insensitive challenge.

She also asked her to apologize for it. Kangana reportedly said that the actress must have an explanation for the video and that it might be a fault of the marketing team. She also said that people are already hurt by the video anyway and that it is not any make-up look that people can try on themselves. She also asked people to not to try to achieve the look with the makeup products.

People are calling Deepika very insensitive for trying this look on TikTok and for taking this very casually, just like another look in her list of characters.