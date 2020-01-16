Kangana reacts to Deepika's JNU visit

MUMBAI: Amidst the recent protests, actress Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, and stood in solidarity with the students before the release of her film Chhapaak.

Her JNU visit had the Internet divided in opinion, and while Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan, among others praised her, others criticized her by calling it an act of promotion for the upcoming film. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel had even called her the ‘Biggest PR Queen.’

Moreover, DP even had to face massive losses as some brands have stated they are reducing the visibility of ads featuring her in the short term, and celebrity managers say future endorsement deals are expected to see clauses.

Now, Panga actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Deepika’s controversial JNU visit and stated that she had exercised her democratic right. 'I think, she is exercising her democratic right and she knows what she is doing. I shouldn’t be having an opinion on what she is doing. It is not appropriate for me to say that she should have done this or that', Kangana said.

