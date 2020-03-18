News

Kangana’s picture gives out major family goals!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 12:42 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her strong onscreen presence and her upfront behaviour. She has impressed the audience with her talent in films such as Gangster, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and Mankarinika.

Recently, fans have shared an amazing post of the actress with her nephew.

 

In this picture, we see that the actress is cherishing her sweet moments with her little nephew. The duo looks very cute in the click. And this is probably the sweetest thing on the internet today.

On the work note, the actress is now all set to rock the big screen with her forthcoming film Thalaivi.

Tags Bollywood Kangana Ranaut gangster Queen Tanu Weds Manu Mankarinika Thalaivi TellyChakkar

