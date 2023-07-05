Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart

On her recent visit to Haridwar, actress Kangana Ranaut shared that a marriage is between two hearts and if two individuals have bonded, then their sexual preference should not matter.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 15:15
movie_image: 
kangna

MUMBAI :On her recent visit to Haridwar, actress Kangana Ranaut shared that a marriage is between two hearts and if two individuals have bonded, then their sexual preference should not matter.
After the Supreme Court heard pleas for legal sanction for same-sex marriages in India, Kangana was questioned about it.
Kangana said "Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai, ye sab hi jante hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai, baaki kuch logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriage is a matter of the heart. Everyone knows it. When hearts have met, what can we say about people's preferences)?"
Kangana had earlier expressed her views on the ongoing same-sex marriage issue in the Supreme Court on Twitter.
She had written: "Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In modern world we don't even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed."
She added: "Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. Don't make them your identity card or medals and flaunt everywhere. Most importantly don't roam around with a knife to cut every throat who don't agree with your gender."
"I am again saying your gender is not your identity don't make it that way. I am a woman from rural area life gave me no concession I had to make my own place in the world of actors, film makers, producers and writers."

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

 

 

 

Kangana Ranaut TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart
MUMBAI : On her recent visit to Haridwar, actress Kangana Ranaut shared that a marriage is between two hearts and if...
Dimple says unlike in the past, female characters today come with flaws
MUMBAI :Veteran star Dimple Kapadia is happy to see the female roles evolving as today's female characters have their...
'Criminal': Ed Sheeran rubbishes expert brought in to testify against him
MUMBAI :  Ed Sheeran had strong words for a musicologist on Monday (U.S. East Coast Time) as the court hearing over...
'Chatrapathi' trailer sets stage for official Hindi remake of Rajamouli original
MUMBAI : The trailer of the upcoming film 'Chatrapathi' was unveiled on Tuesday. The film is the official Hindi remake...
Isha Talwar says her father always looks at content through 'director's lens'
MUMBAI :  Actress Isha Talwar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', has...
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart
MUMBAI :On her recent visit to Haridwar, actress Kangana Ranaut shared that a marriage is between two hearts and if two...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart
Dimple
Dimple says unlike in the past, female characters today come with flaws
Rajamouli
'Chatrapathi' trailer sets stage for official Hindi remake of Rajamouli original
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo
Isha Talwar says her father always looks at content through 'director's lens'
Appurv Gupta
Exclusive! “Explore all the opportunities which life gives you” Appurv Gupta on his on-going mantra in life
culturally immersive
Working in different industries has been culturally immersive for Saiee M Manjrekar