Kangana turns film trade analyst! Dubs Akshay, Emraan-starrer 'Selfiee' a 'flop'

Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted filmmaker Karan Johar but this time it's a film he has backed with his Dharma Productions - 'Selfiee'. The Bollywood actress called the movie a "flop" and even compared the first day collections to her film 'Dhaakad'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 15:56
movie_image: 
Kangana turns film trade analyst! Dubs Akshay, Emraan-starrer 'Selfiee' a 'flop'

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted filmmaker Karan Johar but this time it's a film he has backed with his Dharma Productions - 'Selfiee'. The Bollywood actress called the movie a "flop" and even compared the first day collections to her film 'Dhaakad'.

Kangana slammed filmmaker Karan's co-produced film 'Selfiee' starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi on the day it hit screens.

Kangana wrote on her story: "Karan Johar movie Selfie has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don't see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me."

In her next post, Kangana re-shared an article, the headline of which read: "'Male version of Kangana Ranaut!,' Netizens react as Akshay's 'Selfiee' fails to impress viewers, may be his 6th flop film in a row."

She captioned it: "I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me. Yeh bhi meri hi galti hai (This is also my fault). Wah bhai Karan Johar wah."

'Selfiee' is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License'. It's backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

SOURCE: IANS

Kangana Ranaut Karan Johar Dharma Productions Selfiee Dhaakad Akshay Kumar Emraan Hashmi Magic Frames Prithviraj Productions Cape Of Good Films Star Studios Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 15:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hotness Alert! Vodka Diaries actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj has created a strong mark in the...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Prerna makes a supreme sacrifice for Rishita and leaves the Pandya House
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Abhir are twinning and this amazes everyone
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Shehaan Kapahi from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talks about exam season and how the cast helps him prepare
MUMBAI : Exam season is tense, not only for students but also parents. Families during exam time are a full-fledged...
Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela: Rashmi takes Sayuri’s baby and emotionally blackmails her to not expose her
MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features...
Recent Stories
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Chintan Sarda on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3, “Even if I knew...” – Exclusive
Chintan Sarda on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3, “Even if I knew...” – Exclusive
Shantanu nostalgic as his debut film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' clocks in a year
Shantanu nostalgic as his debut film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' clocks in a year
Have you seen these BTS images from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 when it starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?
Have you seen these BTS images from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 when it starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?
Audience Perspective! Should Akshay Kumar follow Shah Rukh Khan and take a break?
Audience Perspective! Should Akshay Kumar follow Shah Rukh Khan and take a break?
ctress Rushali Rai raised temperature with her hot looks
Sexy! Here are the times when 'Sorry Day' actress Rushali Rai raised the temperature with her hot looks