Kanika Kapoor beats Priyanka Chopra Jonas in most-searched Indian celebrity list

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus outbreak, everyone is locked-up in their homes. With almost a month in lockdown, there has been a big change in way of living and lifestyle for Indians. Since the lockdown has been imposed, with the government trying their best to curb the spread of the deadly virus, people are been getting bored at home. While at home, as per latest data, Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has managed to dethrone famous celebrities in most-searched list while the Ramanand Sagar show Ramayan has made it to the top of the online search trends.

According to a statement released by Yahoo India, Kanika Kapoor and Ramayan are currently trending on the top in the online search list. The statement read, “Kanika Kapoor wasn’t just the most-searched female celebrity, she was the most-searched celebrity among both male and female celebs, throughout the lockdown.” Speaking about Kanika Kapoor, until March, the singer was only known as the Baby Doll singer, but turned the talk of the town after she became the first Indian celebrity to test positive for COVID-2019. As Kapoor managed to grab headlines due to the controversy surrounding her in the past few weeks, the singer has dethroned Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajinikanth to be the most-searched celebrity.

While Kanika Kapoor made it to be the most-searched celebrity, the Ramanand Sagar show Ramayan that is currently on-air during the lockdown has turned out to top the most-searched entertainment chart. According to the search engine, “It was entertainment as usual pre-lockdown, with netizens in India searching for Bigg Boss Drive, Tanhaji, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz as their entertainment searches. After the lockdown, Ramayan broke through overnight to become the top entertainment search after it was rerun on Doordarshan.”

Credits: Yahoo India, SpotboyE.com