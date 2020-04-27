Kanika Kapoor breaks silence after being brutally criticized; check

MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor is a popular singer. She started her Bollywood playback singing career with the song Baby Doll for the film Ragini MMS 2.

The singer hit the headlines after she tested positive for Coronavirus. She had traveled from London to Mumbai, and then to Lucknow. After getting diagnosed, she was at the receiving end of extreme criticism on social media and was accused of hiding her travel history of the UK from the airport authorities in Lucknow. It was also reported that she partied with a huge number of people and Netizens slammed her, calling her irresponsible. She was discharged after recovering from Coronavirus, but had maintained her silence on the same, until now.

Kanika Kapoor took to her social media recently, and finally broke her silence about all the accusations she has been facing. She shared a lengthy note on her Instagram which started with her stating that there are several versions of stories about her. “I stayed quiet not because I'm wrong, but in fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realization,” she wrote. She then let fans know that she is currently in Lucknow with her parents. She further clarified the chronology of the events, and what really happened.

“Every person I have come in contact with, be it UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid-19, in-fact all those tested have been negative,” she wrote. "I travelled from UK to Mumbai on 10th March and was duly screened at the international airport. There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on 18 March) that stated that I needed to quarantine myself. I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself," she added.

Kanika Kapoor further wrote that on 11th she traveled to Lucknow to see her family and there was no screening for domestic flights. "On the 14th and 15h March I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health." She revealed that it was later on 17th and 18th March that she showed symptoms and was asked to test.

Credits: SpotboyE.com