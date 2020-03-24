News

Kanika Kapoor recently recorded a song for Bappi Lahiri

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2020 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: As we all know, Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Baby Doll singer confirmed she was infected with Covid-19 on Friday.

Now, legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri has revealed that she had met him before she went to the UK a few weeks ago. 

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Lahiri revealed Kanika recorded a song for him. 'Before flying off to London, the last song she sang was for me, for the film Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist,' he confirmed. While reports of her tough attitude make the headlines, Bappi deemed Kanika 'as a well-behaved and educated girl.' 'I hope she gets well soon,' he said. 

Asked if he has spoken to her since she confirmed her medical condition, Bappi revealed he hasn't had the chance. The music composer also revealed he will be recording a Coronavirus-themed song. 

