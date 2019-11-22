Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh’s heart-to-heart conversation; check the latest photo

MUMBAI: As film buffs eagerly wait for the release of 83, Kapil Dev treated his fans to a photo wherein he and Ranveer Singh can be seen engrossed in a conversation.

The cricket legend took to his Instagram handle and shared the particular picture. It features the duo holding coffee mug and engaged in a discussion. It seems as if they were engaged in a heart-to-heart conversation and we absolutely loved their picture. As soon as he posted the picture, fans poured in love in the form of likes and comments. Ranveer also liked the picture.

Kapil Dev captioned his post as, “The past with the present.”

To this, a social media user wrote, “No one can justice to your character more than Ranveer.” Another user wrote, “Kapil can never be past#therealkapildev.”

Check out Kapil Dev’s post right here:

For the uninitiated, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, which also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev. The actor is working hard to do justice to his role. In fact, a few days back, Ranveer had revealed the latest look from the film featuring him replicating Kapil Dev's iconic 'Natraj' shot. “NATRAJ SHOT,” Ranveer had captioned the picture. Along with our B-town celebrities, Kapil Dev too was impressed as he wrote, “Very impressive”. Take a look below: