Kapil Dev’s WEDDING ANNIVERSARY wish for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Kapil Dev has penned down a sweet wedding anniversary wish for Bollywood couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.



Ranveer and Deepika got married to each other on 14th and 15th November 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. On 14th, the marriage took place according to the Konkani rituals and on the 15th a Sindhi wedding had taken place. To mark their first wedding anniversary, the duo visited the Golden Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.



Both of them shared a few pictures from their visit on social media. One of the pictures has been photographed from behind; it showcases the couple looking at the holy temple. Deepika captioned the picture as, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes!” Ranveer too shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Overcome with sheer gratitude.” On his post, Kapil Dev wrote, “Happy anniversary dearest Ranveer and Deepika .. wish you happiness always.”



On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83, which also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev. A few days back, the actor had revealed the latest look from the film featuring him replicating Kapil Dev's iconic 'Natraj' shot. "NATRAJ SHOT," reads Ranveer's caption. Celebs like Rakul Preet, Manish Malhotra, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Maniesh Paul to name a few praised the look. Kapil Dev too was impressed as he wrote, "Very impressive".



Take a look below: View this post onInstagram NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu#SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @[email protected] @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov10, 2019 at 7:33pm PST