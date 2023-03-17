Kapil Sharma reveals he got innumerable movie offers after Zwigato trailer released, says “I only want to do films that touch my heart…”

The film is directed by Nandita Das and has Kapil playing the lead.
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show has also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

Kapil Sharma is now gearing up for his film Zwigato, which releases today. The film is directed by Nandita Das and has Kapil playing the lead. The actor/comedian has now revealed that he was flooded with movie roles after people saw the trailer of his film. While talking to a news portal, Kapil stated, “After the trailer of Zwigato released, I was offered nine films. And all these films were in the serious zone. But (it was evident that) many of those writers weren’t serious about their own work (laughing). 

Further, speaking of the kind of films he is now willing to do, Kapil said, “I’m thankful to God for being able to do some good work and earn well by being within my own comfort zone. But if I’m required to step out of that space and go work under the scorching sun, the script should be good so that it feels worth it. I only want to do films that touch my heart. It was a priority for me and it will always remain a priority. I don’t want to do films just to earn money. I’ve earned enough. I’m very rich (laughing).”

During the film’s trailer launch Kapil spoke about his director Nandita Das and said, Maine zindagi mein nai socha tha, inhone ne bhi nai socha tha. I have always been a fan of Nandita, have seen Firaaq and Manto. And seeing those films, I hadn't imagined she would ever offer me a film. Her films may be serious, but in her personal life, she is quite funny. When you see the film, everyone will be able to relate to it.’

Zwiagto got positive reviews when it was screened at Toronto International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival.

